To what extent is the press free in Turkey

Yusif Onal

Yusif Onal Source: Supplied

Published 15 May 2016 at 4:43pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 4:49pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

We interviewed Yusif Onal the online editor of Bianet Kurdish. Bianet has added Kurdish to its online publishing which it runs in Turkish and English since 2001.We spoke to Mr Onal about the freedom of press in Turkey as well as the situation in Turkey through the eyes of a journalist.

