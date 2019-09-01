SBS Kurdish

Toowoomba refugees show their gratitude towards Australia

Simo Korg at You Belong picnic

Published 1 September 2019 at 3:24pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 10:43am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Musician Simo Korg has been in Australia for one year. He has resettled in Toowoomba, Queensland. Simo is passionate about many aspects of musical art and likes to perform at special occasions.

You Belong, an organisation that assists refugees organised a picnic for refugees who have arrived in Toowoomba in the last three months. Simo Korg attended the picnic and volunteered to perform for the refugees.  

As well as speaking to Simo we spoke to recently arrived refugees, Emad Alyas, Hemida Hadya and Weleed Omer. They all thanked You Belong, the Australian people and the Australian government for resettling them in Australia

A picnic tailored for recently arrived refugees



You Belong picnic for refugees
Simo Korg at You Belong picnic
You Belong picnic for refugees
You Belong picnic for refugees
You Belong picnic for refugees
