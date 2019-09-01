Toowoomba refugees show their gratitude towards Australia

You Belong, an organisation that assists refugees organised a picnic for refugees who have arrived in Toowoomba in the last three months. Simo Korg attended the picnic and volunteered to perform for the refugees.





As well as speaking to Simo we spoke to recently arrived refugees, Emad Alyas, Hemida Hadya and Weleed Omer. They all thanked You Belong, the Australian people and the Australian government for resettling them in Australia





Source: You Belong





