SBS Kurdish

Tourism industry suffers as bushfire images are seen around the world

SBS Kurdish

Hazy images like this have been putting tourists off visiting Australia

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2020 at 7:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Sonia Lal
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission names tourism as one of five super growth industries driving the future prosperity of Australia. However, as bushfires devastate communities reliant on the tourist dollar, the industry is suffering.

Published 10 January 2020 at 7:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Sonia Lal
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News