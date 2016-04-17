Trapped between two borders

Givara Nabi, a refugee i Idomeni, Greece Source: Supplied
Published 17 April 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 28 April 2016 at 11:35am
By Mayada Korday Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Givara Nabi, Gulistan and Rezan Jamil are Kurd from Syria and have been stuck in Idomeni Greece for the past two months. Rezan and Gulistan have five young children, they are going through rough times. We spoke to the three of them from Idomeni regarding the difficulties they are facing and the reasons of not being permitted to cross the border to Macedonia.
Published 17 April 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 28 April 2016 at 11:35am
By Mayada Korday Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share