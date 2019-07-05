SBS Kurdish

Treaty deal with aboriginal people under negotiation in Victoria

Protestors at an Invasion Day rally at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, outside Old Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The Aboriginal flag at an Invasion Day rally at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, outside Old Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Source: AAP

Published 5 July 2019 at 7:16pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The state of Victoria is a navigating a Treaty deal with its Aboriginal people for the first time in Australia. The process aims to acknowledge Aboriginal rights and improve the community's future by recognising past wrongdoing.

