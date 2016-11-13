SBS Kurdish

"Trump advisors do not sympathise with Kurds"

Yerevan Saeed

Published 13 November 2016 at 4:28pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview we ask political analyst, specialising in Middle Eastern affairs, Yerevan Saeed about, the anti-Trump protests in the US, the policies a Trump administration may bring about, and where would Kurds fit in his future foreign policies? Mr Saeed is a Research Associate at Arab Gulf Institute in Washington and Phd candidate at school of conflict Resolution, George Mason University.

