Turkey continues military operation in Kurdish regions of Iraq, Syria

Turkish forces attacking Kurdistan Region

Source: Supplied

Published 26 June 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 26 June 2020 at 8:39pm
By Hatice Kamer
In this report from Amed-Diyarbakir, Hatice Kamer covers the COVID-19 situation in Turkey as well as the Kurdish regions (North Kurdistan). Also in this report, the continuous Turkish military operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Syrian Kurdistan, which the Turkish president claims to be targeting the PKK.

