Turkey faces a steep curve of new coronavirus cases

Stay home sign

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer

Published 3 April 2020 at 7:31pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 8:04pm
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

The rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Turkey where 18,135 confirmed infections and 356 deaths as of late Thursday. Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir, Turkey on the latest regarding COVID-19 in Turkey and Kurdish regions.

