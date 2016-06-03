SBS Kurdish

Turkey withdraws ambassador from Germany

SBS Kurdish

Hatice Kamer

Hatice Kamer Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2016 at 8:48pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 8:56pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our stringer from Diyarbekir covers various issues in this report. Turkey withdraws its ambassador from Germany after the German parliament recognises the death of more than one million Armenian during the Ottoman Empire as a genocide. The continues problems in the Kurdish regions in Turkey.

Published 3 June 2016 at 8:48pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 8:56pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News