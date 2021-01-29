Turkey's Human rights situation continues to deteriorate

Source: Erhan Demirtas/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Published 29 January 2021 at 7:22pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir is about the statement of Robert Spano, Judge and President of the European Court of Human Rights regarding Turkey’s human rights situation. Also, COVID-19 vaccinations have started in Turkey since 13th of January. The last topic in the report is about the views of politician Bayram Bozyel on the new US administration and the hopes and expectations of the Kurds.
