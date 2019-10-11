SBS Kurdish

Turkey's military operation in north-east Syria

Turkish forces bombing inside Syria

Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

Published 11 October 2019 at 7:44pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 11:13am
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest situation regarding Turkey's attacks on north-east Syria and the Kurdish regions.

