Turkey’s parliament approves to send military troops to Libya

TBMM, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a yetki veren Libya tezkeresini onayladı. Source: AAP
Published 3 January 2020 at 7:13pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer’s report from Diyarbakır is about the Turkish parliament agreeing to send troops to Libya, the latest situation in Idlib where 250,000 people are fleeing to Turkey. In the final part of the report, our correspondent interviews the editor of an online newspaper Bianet, Murad Bayram about Kurdish journalism.
