Turkish FM accuses Washington Post of "terrorist Propaganda"

Cemil Bayik Chairman of the Group of Communities in Kurdistan (KCK) and one of the founders of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), also known as "Cuma" Source: AFP, Getty
Published 5 July 2019 at 7:18pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the Washington Post newspaper of spreading "terrorist propaganda" for publishing an opinion piece by Cemil Bayik a PKK leader. Hatice Kamer reports on the Turkish reaction as well regarding the Washington Post article as well as the latest current affairs from the region.
Published 5 July 2019 at 7:18pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share