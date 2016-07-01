SBS Kurdish

Turkish official: Istanbul airport bombers Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz

SBS Kurdish

Hatice Kamer

Hatice Kamer Source: Hatice Kamer (supplied)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2016 at 8:33pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 11:46am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our stringer Hatice Kamer from Diyarbekir covers the latest news from Turkey regarding the three explosions in Ataturk airport, Istanbul. And the resoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey plus the restoration of relationship between Turkey and Russia.

Published 1 July 2016 at 8:33pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 11:46am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News