Turkish official: Istanbul airport bombers Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz

Hatice Kamer Source: Hatice Kamer (supplied)
Published 1 July 2016 at 8:33pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 11:46am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our stringer Hatice Kamer from Diyarbekir covers the latest news from Turkey regarding the three explosions in Ataturk airport, Istanbul. And the resoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey plus the restoration of relationship between Turkey and Russia.
Published 1 July 2016 at 8:33pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 11:46am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share