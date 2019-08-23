SBS Kurdish

Turkish police attack demonstrators with water cannons

Demonstrators in Diyarbakir

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer

Published 23 August 2019 at 7:28pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 7:32pm
By Hatice Kamer
The Turkish government has removed three mayors from office over alleged links to a Kurdish armed group as authorities arrested more than 400 people amid a deepening crackdown on a pro-Kurdish party. The mayors of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van provinces in eastern Turkey all members of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) elected in March - were suspended on Monday. More on the situation from our correspondent Hatice Kamer in Diyarbakir.

Police in Diyarbakir
Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer


