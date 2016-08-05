SBS Kurdish

Two years later, few Yezidis going back to freed Sinjar

SBS Kurdish

A view of war-damaged Sinjar today

A view of war-damaged Sinjar today Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 8:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It is two years since militants from the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) murdered many of the residents of the Iraqi city of Sinjar and drove others away into slavery. United Nations investigators say I-S is responsible for a genocide against the Yazidis, a religious minority in northern Iraq who were the main target. Kurdish forces liberated Sinjar six months ago, but the city still lies in ruins, and its former inhabitants are reluctant to return.

Published 5 August 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 8:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News