Two years later, few Yezidis going back to freed Sinjar

A view of war-damaged Sinjar today Source: AAP
Published 5 August 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 8:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It is two years since militants from the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) murdered many of the residents of the Iraqi city of Sinjar and drove others away into slavery. United Nations investigators say I-S is responsible for a genocide against the Yazidis, a religious minority in northern Iraq who were the main target. Kurdish forces liberated Sinjar six months ago, but the city still lies in ruins, and its former inhabitants are reluctant to return.
Published 5 August 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 8:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share