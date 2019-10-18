U.S Turkey agree on 5-day cease-fire in northern Syria

Turkey's President Erdogan, shakes hands with U.S Vice President Pence, 17/10/10 Source: AAP
Published 18 October 2019 at 7:47pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 7:50pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest regarding the five day cease-fire in northern Syria. The ceasefire grants the Kurdish-led forces five days to withdraw from the so-called "safe-zone" Ankara wants to establish inside Syria.
