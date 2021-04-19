SBS Kurdish

Understanding Australia’s skilled migration program and the pathways to permanent residency

Australian visas

Published 19 April 2021 at 6:14pm, updated 22 April 2021 at 10:55am
Presented by Roza Germian
As part of a planned migration program, Australia offers a set number of permanent visas each year. Over the years, this number has changed based on the country's social, political and economic necessities. While Australia’s net overseas migration until 2020 has been much higher, the annual permanent intake is currently capped at 160,000.

