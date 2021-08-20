SBS Kurdish

Understanding Indigenous disadvantage in Australia

SBS Kurdish

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 5 : Incarceration Nation - Documentary stills shoot on February 5, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

Source: Joseph Mayers

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2021 at 6:49pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

When we examine key wellbeing and socio-economic indicators in Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience disadvantage that far exceeds that for non-Indigenous Australians. This episode of Settlement Guide looks at how historic policies and injustices continue to impact levels of disadvantage faced by Indigenous Australians.

Published 20 August 2021 at 6:49pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News