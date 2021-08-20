Understanding Indigenous disadvantage in Australia

Source: Joseph Mayers
Published 20 August 2021 at 6:49pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
When we examine key wellbeing and socio-economic indicators in Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience disadvantage that far exceeds that for non-Indigenous Australians. This episode of Settlement Guide looks at how historic policies and injustices continue to impact levels of disadvantage faced by Indigenous Australians.
