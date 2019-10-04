Unrest in Iraqi capital, Baghdad

Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Hadi Mizban
Published 4 October 2019
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The death toll from three days of mass anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to 20, with hundreds more wounded as authorities imposed a curfew in several cities and cut internet access across much of the country to quell unrest. More in our correspondent's report from Erbil.
