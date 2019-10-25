SBS Kurdish

US lifts sanctions on Turkey after ceasefire made permanent

SBS Kurdish

Donald Trump announces the lifting of sanctions on Turkey

Donald Trump announces the lifting of sanctions on Turkey Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2019 at 6:34pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Turkey making a ceasefire in northern Syria permanent has prompted United States President Donald Trump to lift recent sanctions. Earlier this month, Mr Trump halted negotiations on a 100 billion dollar trade deal with Turkey, raised steel tariffs back up to 50 percent and imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials.

Published 25 October 2019 at 6:34pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News