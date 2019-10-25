US lifts sanctions on Turkey after ceasefire made permanent

Donald Trump announces the lifting of sanctions on Turkey Source: AAP
Published 25 October 2019 at 6:34pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Turkey making a ceasefire in northern Syria permanent has prompted United States President Donald Trump to lift recent sanctions. Earlier this month, Mr Trump halted negotiations on a 100 billion dollar trade deal with Turkey, raised steel tariffs back up to 50 percent and imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials.
Published 25 October 2019 at 6:34pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share