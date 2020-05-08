VE-Day commemorations in Europe muted by coronavirus

D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh Source: SBS
Published 8 May 2020 at 7:06pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Seventy-five years ago today, Allied forces formally accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender… bringing peace to Europe. It’s known as Victory in Europe Day. Normally, it’s a cause for celebration. But the coronavirus pandemic means people are marking the anniversary in their own homes... including those who fought in the Second World War.
