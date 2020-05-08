SBS Kurdish

VE-Day commemorations in Europe muted by coronavirus

SBS Kurdish

D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh

D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2020 at 7:06pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Seventy-five years ago today, Allied forces formally accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender… bringing peace to Europe. It’s known as Victory in Europe Day. Normally, it’s a cause for celebration. But the coronavirus pandemic means people are marking the anniversary in their own homes... including those who fought in the Second World War.

Published 8 May 2020 at 7:06pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News