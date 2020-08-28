SBS Kurdish

Victoria's Kurdish Youth virtually connect to support community members during lockdown

Azadi Youth Society members in an online gathering

Published 28 August 2020 at 7:26pm, updated 28 August 2020 at 7:34pm
By Roza Germian
In this interview with Bilge Guler from Azadi Youth Society of Victoria, we discuss their latest initiative to stay in touch with community members during the lockdown and restrictions that are in place in Victoria. Ms Guler tells SBS Kurdish about the online fortnightly sessions, "Keeping up with the Kurds", which they have been running recently and have been well received by the community. This interview is in English.

