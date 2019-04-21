SBS Kurdish

Vision impaired musician's extraordinary talent

Dlan Dary, vision imapaired musician

Source: Supplied by Dlan Dary

Published 21 April 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 2:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Talented young musician Dlan Dary is an 18 year old Kurdish refugees from Syria. At the age of three months his parents found out that he's blind. Due to the civil war in Syria young Dlan and his family fled Syria to Kurdistan Region in August 2013 and for next three years they lived in a refugee camp. In 2016 Dlan and his family were granted a visa to be resettle in the US. Dlan's blindness never stopped him from playing music. Self taught Dlan plays more than eight musical instruments plus singing in Kurdish, English and Arabic.

