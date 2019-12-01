VIVA: Starting your own business at 60

SBS Kurdish

Published 1 December 2019 at 2:41pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
There’s a common perception that we are less likely to take risks as we get older. Yet, research found that baby-boomers are the fastest growing entrepreneurship cohort anywhere in the world with the trend likely to increase as the population ages.

