VIVA: Starting your own business at 60

Business people having meeting in cafe Source: Getty Images
Published 1 December 2019 at 2:41pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There’s a common perception that we are less likely to take risks as we get older. Yet, research found that baby-boomers are the fastest growing entrepreneurship cohort anywhere in the world with the trend likely to increase as the population ages.
Published 1 December 2019 at 2:41pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share