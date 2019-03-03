VIVA: Superfoods and you

SBS Kurdish

Healthy food clean eating selection: fruit, vegetable, seeds, superfood, cereal, leaf vegetable on gray concrete background Source: Getty

Published 3 March 2019 at 3:32pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
You may have heard of superfoods like kale or turmeric lattes that are meant to boost your health. Nutritionists suggest that when it comes to healthy ageing we need to have a balanced diet. So, does eating superfoods keep us more active than other foods?

