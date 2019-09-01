SBS Kurdish

VIVA: The benfits of joining a walking group

SBS Kurdish

Walking group

Group of active seniors enjoying their golden years Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 September 2019 at 3:08pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are many health benefits of walking. And walking with others adds fun and friendship along the way. Have you thought about joining a group for a different experience?

Published 1 September 2019 at 3:08pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News