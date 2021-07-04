Wage theft is now a crime from Victoria

A stock photograph of Australian currency and a wages envelope Source: AAP
Published 4 July 2021 at 4:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Biwa Kwan, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Victoria has become the first jurisdiction in Australia to bring into effect laws criminalising wage theft. Union and industry advocates say wage theft is far too common in Australia, and urge other state and territories to follow Victoria's lead.
