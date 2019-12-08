SBS Kurdish

Want to keep fit? Try walking football

Walking football – Paul Smith

Walking football – Paul Smith Source: Football Queensland

Published 8 December 2019
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Available in other languages

Walking football is a modified version of soccer which is rapidly gaining popularity among the over fifties age group. Since its inception in 2011, more than 800 clubs have already been set up in the UK. Australia is following suit with Football Federation Australia planning to establish 110 walking football hubs across the country in the coming year.

