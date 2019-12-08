Want to keep fit? Try walking football

Walking football – Paul Smith Source: Football Queensland
Published 8 December 2019 at 2:47pm, updated 8 December 2019 at 3:25pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Walking football is a modified version of soccer which is rapidly gaining popularity among the over fifties age group. Since its inception in 2011, more than 800 clubs have already been set up in the UK. Australia is following suit with Football Federation Australia planning to establish 110 walking football hubs across the country in the coming year.
