Weekend News 2 January 2022

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Weekend News 2 January 2022Play12:14SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (22.42MB)Published 2 January 2022 at 3:17pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBS SBS Kurdish News for weekend of 1 - 2 January 2022.Published 2 January 2022 at 3:17pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News