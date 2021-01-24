Weekend News 24 January

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Weekend News 24 JanuaryPlay11:22SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.82MB)Published 24 January 2021 at 4:03pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS SBS Kurdish news for weekend of 23-24 January 2021.Published 24 January 2021 at 4:03pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News