Welcome rain likely to fall for next few days

Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they walk in heavy rain in Sydney's CBD, Friday, January 17, 2020. Sydney is expected to receive 10-25 mms of rain today, while up to 50mm is forecasted for parts of NSW. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING

Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they walk in heavy rain in Sydney's CBD, Friday, January 17, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 19 January 2020 at 3:44pm, updated 20 January 2020 at 7:38am
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The rain soaking Australia's east Coast is expected to continue into the weekend. Some parts of New South Wales have received their heaviest falls in almost a decade, with areas in the north recording more than 100mm. It's a reprieve for several bushfire-ravaged areas, with the number of blazes burning across the state now under 100 - a first since early December. The downpour has also brought relief to drought-affected areas of Queensland.

