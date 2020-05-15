Western Sydney Shorts, first online film festival in Sydney

, a film by Kurdish Director Dee Dogan is also being screen at Western Sydney Shorts.
Still from film by Vonne Patiag "Window" Source: Supplied
We speak to Vonne Patiag, curator of Western Sydney Shorts- a film festival by Blacktown Arts and Curious Works, which commences on 15th of May. the eight films that will be release will be available for streaming online Blacktown Arts social media platforms for 10 days at a time only.
