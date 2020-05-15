SBS Kurdish

Western Sydney Shorts, first online film festival in Sydney

Still from film by Vonne Patiag "Window"

Still from film by Vonne Patiag "Window"

Published 15 May 2020
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

We speak to Vonne Patiag, curator of Western Sydney Shorts- a film festival by Blacktown Arts and Curious Works, which commences on 15th of May. the eight films that will be release will be available for streaming online Blacktown Arts social media platforms for 10 days at a time only.

"Being Kurd"
, a film by Kurdish Director Dee Dogan is also being screen at Western Sydney Shorts. 



