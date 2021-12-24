SBS Kurdish

What are the climate drivers that shape Australia’s weather?

El Nino phenomenon

El Nino phenomenon Source: Getty Images/JUAN GAERTNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Published 24 December 2021 at 7:03pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Australia's weather is influenced by many climate drivers. The most important climate drivers in Australia include El Niño and La Niña which have the strongest influence on year-to-year climate variability for most of the country.

