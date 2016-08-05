What are the health benefits of breastfeeding for babies and mums?

Breastfeeding baby Source: Flickr/Aurimas Mikalauskas
Published 5 August 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 11 August 2016 at 11:28am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For World Breastfeeding Week we speak with CEO of Australian Breastfeeding Association Rebecca Naylor, about the health benefit of breastfeeding for babies and mothers as well as issues such as negative attitude towards breastfeeding mother in public places in today's society and more.For more information or help visit; https://www.breastfeeding.asn.au/
Published 5 August 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 11 August 2016 at 11:28am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share