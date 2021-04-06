What are the obstacles to standardise/unify the Kurdish language?

Source: Shahin Sorekli
Published 6 April 2021 at 12:01pm, updated 20 April 2021 at 7:35pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
In episode four of SBS Kurdish podcast My Kurdish Language Is My Identity, we continue our discussion from episode two with linguist, author and journalist Chahin Baker (Shahin Sorekli) about standardising the Kurdish language and whether the main dialects of Kurdish, Kurmanji and Sorani are two different languages!
