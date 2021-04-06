SBS Kurdish

What are the obstacles to standardise/unify the Kurdish language?

SBS Kurdish

Shahin Sorekli

Source: Shahin Sorekli

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2021 at 12:01pm, updated 20 April 2021 at 7:35pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

In episode four of SBS Kurdish podcast My Kurdish Language Is My Identity, we continue our discussion from episode two with linguist, author and journalist Chahin Baker (Shahin Sorekli) about standardising the Kurdish language and whether the main dialects of Kurdish, Kurmanji and Sorani are two different languages!

Published 6 April 2021 at 12:01pm, updated 20 April 2021 at 7:35pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News