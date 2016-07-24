SBS Kurdish

What awaits Turkey now?

Hiwa Osman

Hiwa Osman Source: Supplied

Published 24 July 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 24 July 2016 at 3:51pm
By Roza Germian
Given the strategic position of Turkey on the international and regional arena, what are the implications of the failed coup? Hiwa Osman is a London based journalist and political analyst, in this interview we ask him about the possibilities of truth behind the conspiracy theory that Erdogan could have been behind the attempted coup himself, and more....

