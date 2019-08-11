SBS Kurdish

What can parents do about bullying?

SBS Kurdish

bullying

A sad and left-out ethnic high school student leans against a panel of lockers with her eyes closed, head down, and hands clasped to her knees. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2019 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2019 at 11:40am
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Around one in four Australian children are affected by bullying at school. As a parent, it can be hard to know what to do if your child is a victim of bullying or if they're the bully themselves. However, what parents can do to support their children and end bullying.

Published 11 August 2019 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2019 at 11:40am
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News