What can parents do about bullying?

A sad and left-out ethnic high school student leans against a panel of lockers with her eyes closed, head down, and hands clasped to her knees. Source: Getty Images
Published 11 August 2019 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2019 at 11:40am
Source: SBS
Around one in four Australian children are affected by bullying at school. As a parent, it can be hard to know what to do if your child is a victim of bullying or if they're the bully themselves. However, what parents can do to support their children and end bullying.
