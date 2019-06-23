SBS Kurdish

What do refugees think about Refugee Day?

SBS Kurdish

Refugee Week logo

Source: refugee week webpage

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 June 2019 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS Kurdish spoke to a group of refugees who have been resettled in Australian in the last couple of years about the importance of Refugee Week and what it means to them! Salim, Jangi, Warda, Ahmed and Darwich spoke about their happiness for being in Australia and that becoming a refugee was out of their control and that they were forced to be refugees. They thank the Australian government and the organisations that look after them.

Published 23 June 2019 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News