What do refugees think about Refugee Day?

Source: refugee week webpage
Published 23 June 2019 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
SBS Kurdish spoke to a group of refugees who have been resettled in Australian in the last couple of years about the importance of Refugee Week and what it means to them! Salim, Jangi, Warda, Ahmed and Darwich spoke about their happiness for being in Australia and that becoming a refugee was out of their control and that they were forced to be refugees. They thank the Australian government and the organisations that look after them.
