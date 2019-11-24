SBS Kurdish

What do the new water restrictions mean for you?

SBS Kurdish

Sydney's water storage is currently at 46%

New South Wales water levels at Warragamba Dam. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2019 at 3:02pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced level 2 water restrictions will be enforced, as the state's dam levels continue to drop amid ongoing drought. So what are level 2 restrictions and who will they apply to?

Published 24 November 2019 at 3:02pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News