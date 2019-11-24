What do the new water restrictions mean for you?

New South Wales water levels at Warragamba Dam. Source: AAP
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced level 2 water restrictions will be enforced, as the state's dam levels continue to drop amid ongoing drought. So what are level 2 restrictions and who will they apply to?
