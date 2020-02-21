SBS Kurdish

What does the survival of the Kurdish language depend on?

Husen Duzen

Husen Duzen Source: Husen Duzen

Published 21 February 2020 at 6:33pm, updated 21 February 2020 at 7:49pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We speak to Kurdish writer and intellectual Husen Duzen about the importance of language, especially to the Kurds. International Mother Language Day is on the 21st of February. Languages are the most powerful instruments of preserving and developing our heritage. The interview is in Kurdish. This interview is from SBS Kurdish archive.

