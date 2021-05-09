What is a protection order and how does it work?

Es gibt Rechtsmittel, um sich vor häuslicher Gewalt zu schützen. Source: E+
Published 9 May 2021 at 2:30pm, updated 9 May 2021 at 3:46pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
There are many tools people experiencing domestic or family violence can use to protect themselves against further abuse, including intervention orders. But what do they actually do, how do you get one, and are they effective?
