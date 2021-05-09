SBS Kurdish

What is a protection order and how does it work?

SBS Kurdish

Culture

Es gibt Rechtsmittel, um sich vor häuslicher Gewalt zu schützen. Source: E+

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2021 at 2:30pm, updated 9 May 2021 at 3:46pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS

There are many tools people experiencing domestic or family violence can use to protect themselves against further abuse, including intervention orders. But what do they actually do, how do you get one, and are they effective?

Published 9 May 2021 at 2:30pm, updated 9 May 2021 at 3:46pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News