SBS Kurdish

What is ATAR and why is it important

Large group of high school students having an exam during a class in the classroom.

Large group of high school students having an exam during a class in the classroom. Source: Getty Images/skynesher

Published 4 February 2022 at 7:07pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Source: SBS

The Australian Tertiary Admission Rank or ATAR plays a significant role for secondary school students who plan to pursue higher education. It is a standard measure of a student’s overall academic achievement that indicates their position relative to all the students in their age group, determining who gets offered a university course.

