What is Australia Day - and why is it controversial?

Watu washiriki katika maandamano ya "siku ya uvamizi" kwenye siku kuu ya Australia mjini Melbourne 26 January, 2018.

Watu washiriki katika maandamano ya "siku ya uvamizi" kwenye siku kuu ya Australia mjini Melbourne 26 January, 2018. Source: Getty

Published 24 January 2020 at 7:20pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 12:57pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Every 26 January Australia marks the beginning of British colonisation in 1788. Calling the beginning of British colonisation “Australia Day” is controversial. For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, January 26 has been protested as a ‘Day of Mourning’ since 1938, and in recent times many have referred to the day as ‘Invasion Day’ or ‘Survival Day’.

