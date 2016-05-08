What is Australia's role in the global refugee crisis?

Migrants and refugees at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni Source: AAP
Published 8 May 2016
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The plight of refugees in Europe, and Australia's role in resettling those caught up in the crisis have been key issues at an international forum. The Settlement Council of Australia conference brings together migration and settlement experts, service groups and academics to discuss global challenges.
