What is NAIDOC?

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne in 2018

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne, 2018. Source: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

Published 23 June 2019 at 2:52pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
The longstanding desire of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to have an enhanced role in decision-making in Australia underpins this year's NAIDOC week, that runs from July 7th to the 14th.

