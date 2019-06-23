What is NAIDOC?

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne, 2018. Source: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett
Published 23 June 2019 at 2:52pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The longstanding desire of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to have an enhanced role in decision-making in Australia underpins this year's NAIDOC week, that runs from July 7th to the 14th.
Published 23 June 2019 at 2:52pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share