What is NATO and how is it responding to Putin's invasion of Ukraine?

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (c) at the start of an extraordinary virtual summit of NATO heads of state on 25 February, 2022 Source: EPA
Published 27 March 2022 at 3:06pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A key reason behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is its neighbour's efforts to join NATO - a western military alliance led by the United States. Moscow sees it as a red line and while Kyiv has been adamant it wants to become a member, in recent days, it's hinted it may not want to join after all.
Published 27 March 2022 at 3:06pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share