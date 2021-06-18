SBS Kurdish

What is superannuation, and why is it important for you?

SBS Kurdish

Piggy bank

About a quarter of all super account holders in Australia end up with multiple super funds, paying unnecessary fees and premiums. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2021 at 8:52pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Superannuation is a mandatory savings scheme designed to help Australians save money that they can use in retirement. However, experts warn that migrant workers who do not pay attention to their super may be losing their savings to unnecessary fees and charges.

Published 18 June 2021 at 8:52pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News