What is the Australian Christmas tradition?

Christmas tree on the beach Source: Getty Images/Laura Howden
Published 24 December 2021 at 7:06pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 3:40pm
By Audrey Bourget.
Source: SBS
If you don't celebrate Christmas, you might be wondering what's going on when you notice somebody dressed as Santa on a surfboard in December. Australians have embraced some European Christmas traditions, but have also created their own. The good news is, there are many ways of doing Christmas in Australia.
