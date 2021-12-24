SBS Kurdish

What is the Australian Christmas tradition?

Christmas tree on the beach

Christmas tree on the beach

If you don't celebrate Christmas, you might be wondering what's going on when you notice somebody dressed as Santa on a surfboard in December. Australians have embraced some European Christmas traditions, but have also created their own. The good news is, there are many ways of doing Christmas in Australia.

