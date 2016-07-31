SBS Kurdish

What is the most important question in the census for Australian Kurds?

Published 31 July 2016 at 4:48pm, updated 31 July 2016 at 4:50pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
New South Wales Census Assistant Director Sarah Ferguson tells us what question is most important for Kurds in Australia to answer in the census on August 9 in order to have accurate representation in the census data. Since Kurdistan is not officially recognised as a country it is important to answer the question about ancestry correctly.

